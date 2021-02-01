Local history museum is making sure to stay open no matter what

The Vigo County Historical Society Museum has been struggling since the pandemic hit.

Some have closed temporarily while others have limited hours.

Museums are struggling to stay open amid the pandemic.

The pandemic has hurt business *and non-profit organizations.

Museums often fall into that second category.

The "vigo county historical society museum" is one that has been struggling with fewer people walking in the front door.

Executive director "kerri wilhelm" says the museum has not rebounded.

It was closed for a time last year but eventually reopened with capacity restrcitions.

Now... the museum hours have also been scaled back.

"wilhelm" says the situation may seem bleak but there is a glimmer of hope.

She says she knows the community will support the museum no matter what... because they know its true value.

"but we feel we bring the culture and history, especially of vigo county and terre haute, to our patrons.

And that's worth fighting for, too."

