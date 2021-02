Frito-Lay "‘Twas the Night Before Super Bowl" Super Bowl Commercial 2021

Check out the Frito-Lay"'Twas the Night Before Super Bowl" Super Bowl 2021 commercial with Marshawn Lynch, Peyton Manning, Eli Manning, Joe Montana, Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman, Terry Bradshaw, Jerome Bettis and Deion Sanders.

What’s your favorite spot from Super Bowl LV?

Be the critic on Fan Reviews!