Miller Lite Will Venmo You Money For Beer If You Type Ridiculously Long URL

This year Miller Lite is taking on Michelob Ultra through a marketing campaign designed to distract viewers from the Michelob Ultra ad.

It features an 836-count URL proven to burn the single calorie difference between Miller Lite’s 96 calorie beer and Michelob Ultra’s 95 calorie beer.

Buzz60’s Johana Restrepo has more.