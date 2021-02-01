Trump gets new legal team as impeachment trial looms

Former U.S. President Donald Trump's unprecedented second impeachment trial takes shape this week, as Democrats outline their case and Trump scrambles to prepare a defense amid disarray on his legal team.
This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump's unprecedented second impeachment trial takes shape this week, as Democrats outline their case and Trump scrambles to prepare a defense amid disarray on his legal team.
This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.
Watch VideoDonald Trump has named two new lawyers to his impeachment defense team just one day after parting ways with his previous..
Just days before Senate impeachment trial, disgraced former president Trump has a new legal team. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the..