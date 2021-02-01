Trading Frenzy: Should you jump in to GameStop and other companies stocks?

Financial advisor, Shawn Wall gives insight on whether you should jump all in or guard your wallet.

If you’ve been on social media this week, you’ve probably seen some companies’ stocks soaring to astronomical heights.

Fox 55's brianna dahlquist spoke with a financial advisor for insight on whether you should jump all in or guard your wallet.

With all the talk on social media about different company's stock values going up, pau ming says he wants to buy in!

"i saw it all over facebook and all my friends are talking about it.

I did the robinhood, but i don't have much money right now.

If i could do it, i really would."

Struggling companies such as gamestop and amc have seen their stocks blow up as people rush to buy their stock in record numbers.ming admits though he doesn't know too much about the stock market."i don't know much about stocks; all i know is that they can go up at any time."

Edward jones financial advisor shawn wall says even with the unprecedented gains this week he says its best to do your due diligence before spending your hard-earned money."if it sounds too good to be true, it normally is.

There's a lot of risks involved in a lot of these things, so people need to be very careful.

There's potential to win the lottery but the odds are slim, and i just think people need to be very careful."

Many investors have found that out today as some day-trading apps have restricted users from buying more retail stock driving the prices down.wall says that if you want to learn more about the stock market or trading, it's best to contact an advisor or even learn through reading to avoid being on the wrong side of any deal.

"i think there will be a lot of people who do get hurt chasing these types of investment trends, speculations or strategies."