Govt presented a fraud budget: Congress

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on February 01 called today' Union Budget 2021-22 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in the Parliament, is "fraud budget".

He said, "The essence of this budget is 'cheat'.

This is a fraudulent budget.

The central government did not increase the defense budget.

The way the fiscal and financial losses have reached around 9.5-10%, it has sent alarm bells to investors and the economy."