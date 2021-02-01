Union Budget will bring positive change for investors, businesses: MoS Finance

Appreciating the Union Budget for the financial year 2021-22, Minister of State for Finance, Anurag Thakur on February 01 said that government has focused on every sector and will bring positive change for investors, businesses and general public.

"We have focused on MSME and infrastructure and are going to spend big on healthcare sector.

We have allocated around Rs 1.10 lakh crores for roadways and railways each.

This budget will bring in a positive change for investors, businesses and general public," said MoS Thakur.