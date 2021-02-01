Old Scam Making New Rounds Promises Free Online Streaming

During these tough months-- many resorted to go seek entertainment through streaming services but now-- scammers are trying to swindle people by having them click on a link that says its offering a free year of service like netflix this morning -- oana schneider with the tri- state better business bureau joins us to discuss what we need to look out for.

Good morning to you!

Now-- these sites aren't netflix affliated but it can sometimes be difficult to tell.

What can people look for to help them distinguish between the scam and the official website?

Oana- what is smishing and what measures should i take in order to ensure scammers don't contact