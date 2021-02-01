FBI finds woman who may know info about victim of sexual assault

The FBI says the woman, known only as Jane Doe 43, may have information about the child, who is the victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

The fbi has located and identified the woman wanted for information about a victim of a sexual assault.

The woman is referred to as jane doe 43.

The agency says she was found out of state.

But due to the ongoing investigation, addition information won't be released at this time.

The fbi wants to thank the public for their assistance with locating