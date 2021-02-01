Indianapolis teen charged with 6 counts of murder after deadly home shooting

Raymond Ronald Lee Childs III, who was arrested Monday, was charged as an adult with six counts of murder, including one count for the death of the woman’s unborn child, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced at a news conference.

An indianapolis teen accused of shooting family members now faces six counts of murder.

Police say 17-year-old "raymond childs the third" was arrested monday and charged as an adult.

Investigators say childs killed four members of his family, his brother's girlfriend, and her unborn child.the marion county prosecutor's office has charged him with six counts of murder, one count of attempted murder and carrying a handgun without a license.only one person survived the shooting and that was childs' 15-year- old brother.

He told police there was an argument between with his older brother and their father.

3 3 in indiana, a person at least 16 years old will be charged as an adult, if they are accused of committing certain felonies, including murder and