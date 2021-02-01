'Kind of censorship': CPI(M)'s Md Salim over Twitter blocking 250 accounts on govt direction

Twitter India on February 01 blocked around 250 accounts on its platform on the request of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

Speaking on the matter, Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Md Salim, whose Twitter account wad also blocked, said, "Twitter informs instantly when an account is suspended and reason behind it but I received an email after 2 hours.

What happened today was unprecedented.

Several Twitter handles have been withheld, citing directions from some GoI authorised agency." "Whoever is speaking in favour of repealing farm laws, their Twitter accounts have been withheld via the back door.

This is a kind of censorship," he added.