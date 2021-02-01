Skip to main content
Fort Wayne police investigate afternoon shooting on Warsaw Street leaving man injured

Police are investigating a shooting Friday afternoon on the south side of Fort Wayne that left a man wounded.

New tonight... a man fighting for his life after being shot on fort wayne's south side.

The shooting happened at 3-15 this afternoon, on warsaw street near the l-c ward education center.police say the victim called 9-1-1 and told operators he was shot.

Investigators say there was a car crash that may have led to an altercation, before the victim was shot.he was taken to the hospital with non life- threatening injuries...and was later downgraded to life threatening.

If you have any information you're asked to call the fort wayne police department or allen

