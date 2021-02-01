Indiana Veteran's Home is this month Non-Profit of the Month

Be sure to nominate your favorite non-profit for next month's "Blue Fox Heating and Cooling Non-Profit of the Month.

The indiana veteran's home is the recipient of this month's "blue fox non-profit of the month".

Blue fox heating and cooling is donating 1- thousand dollars to the home.

The indiana veteran's home provides nursing care, independant living and other services to honorably discharged indiana veterans and their spouses the veteran's home has been in the greater lafayette community an 120 years.

