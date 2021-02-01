Power restored after downtown fire

Power has been restored to a section of downtown Terre Haute after a fire Saturday.

Last night... some had to go without power for a time -- which is not ideal in the cold.

According to "duke energy"... there was a fire at the hilton garden inn downtown.

A power company spokesperson says the fire started in the hotel and the smoke traveled underground.

Power crews waited hours for smoke to clear so they could fix a damaged cable.

Eventually... crews were able to get to work.

They cut the power to a small area of downtown for about 20-minutes.