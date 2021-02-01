Meet Gottmik, trans trailblazer on 'RuPaul's Drag Race'
Meet Gottmik, trans trailblazer on 'RuPaul's Drag Race'

Gottmik — hot off this week's "Drag Race" win — opens up about competing on the Emmy-winning VH1 reality series.

"Me coming on the show as the first trans guy should really open everyone's brain," the drag queen, née Kade Gottlieb, told Page Six.