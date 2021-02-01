Meet Gottmik, trans trailblazer on 'RuPaul's Drag Race'

Gottmik — hot off this week's "Drag Race" win — opens up about competing on the Emmy-winning VH1 reality series.
"Me coming on the show as the first trans guy should really open everyone's brain," the drag queen, née Kade Gottlieb, told Page Six.
Drag Race star Gottmik has revealed how RuPaul showered her with support as the pair “really clicked” behind the scenes...