Isle of Man ends second coronavirus lockdown

The Isle of Man came out of its lockdown on Monday after there were no reports of unexplained community cases of coronavirus for 17 consecutive days.

Schools and businesses will reopen, with residents no longer asked to stay at home and precautions such as social distancing and face coverings now a matter of personal choice.

Report by Thomasl.

