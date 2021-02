What We Can Learn From The ‘Evil And Complicated Queers’ In LGBTQ History

Hosts of the Bad Gays podcast, Huw Lemmy and Ben Miller, say by exploring complicated characters from Edgar Hoover, to Gertrude Stein to Cecil Rhodes we can learn more about today's LGBTQ+ identity.

Often trailblazers from Harvey Milk, to Marsha P Johnson to Audre Lorde are celebrated as the trailblazers that fought for gay rights but this podcast looks behind the rainbow flag where there is a long list of conflicting characters whose sexuality is often left out of the narrative.