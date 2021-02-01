Indiana opens COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to those 65-69

Indiana health officials are making the COVID-19 vaccine available to those between ages 65 and 69.

The indiana state department of health.

The vaccine requires two doses to obtain full immunity.

Appointments for the second dose will be made at the clinic when the first dose is administered.

Isdh says hoosiers age 60 and older make up 22.5 percent of the population.

But they account for 64.1 percent of hospitalizations and more than 93 percent of covid-19 deaths.

More than 143- thousand hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

That includes 3- thousand right here in tippecanoe county.

Head to our website wlfi dot com... for a link with step by step instructions on how to get the vaccine.