Monday 2/1 Insider Buying Report: NWFL, BSRR

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Norwood Financial's Chairman of the Board, William W.

Davis Jr., made a $45,072 buy of NWFL, purchasing 1,800 shares at a cost of $25.04 each.

So far Davis Jr. is in the green, up about 1.9% on their buy based on today's trading high of $25.51.

Norwood Financial is trading up about 3.2% on the day Monday.

And on Thursday, Director Julie G.

Castle bought $44,731 worth of Sierra Bancorp, buying 2,000 shares at a cost of $22.37 each.

Sierra Bancorp is trading off about 0.4% on the day Monday.

Investors can snag BSRR at a price even lower than Castle did, with shares trading as low as $21.50 in trading on Monday which is 3.9% below Castle's purchase price.