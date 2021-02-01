ISDH: Tippecanoe reports 57 new COVID-19 cases, one new death

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced Monday, February 1 that 1,733 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

More than 628- thousand people across indiana have testepositive since the pandemic began.

Isdh says another 16 hoosiers have died from the coronavirus - for a statewide total of more than 96- hundred.

Locallly, additional deaths are reported in tippecanoe and white counties.

Tippecanoe county also has 57 new cases - and howard county has 23.

You can see county by county breakdown by heading to our website - that's wlfi dot com.

