Old Sear's building will be open for vaccinations Monday

People in Vigo county will soon be able to get their COVID-19 vaccine shot in a new location.

Happening today... the old "sear's"... at "the haute city center"... will serve as a new vaccination clinic.

Signs will show you where to go.

Just bring your i-d... and proof of age.

If you can't go inside... someone will come to you.

You'll also have to wait 15..

To 20 minutes..

After getting your shot.

To make an appointment at this location... go online... at "our-shot-dot-i-n-dot-gov"... o call 2-1-1.

Anyone... 70 or older... healthcare workers... and first responders can get the vaccine right now.

County health leaders say this new clinic is a huge help.

"i really think that the future of the covid-19 vaccine is just more clinics more vaccinations and more people being eligible.

Hopefully, we'll move through these phases quickly and the people who want the vaccine can get the vaccine sooner than later."

If you already have an appointment... with the health department... you'll still be vaccinated at the county annex.

Vaccinations... at that