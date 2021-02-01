Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

A Wabash Valley family is proving, when you do good, positivity can come back to you.

A wabash valley family is being rewarded for doing a good deed.

"latoyia minor" was with her mom and sister.

That's when they found a wallet... left behind... in a shopping cart.

Minor says there was a lot of money inside.... she... and her family... knew someone would miss it.

Meanwhile... no one reported a missing wallet at the stores nearby.

They tried contacting the owner thru social media... they even went to the address... listed on the person's i-d... but no luck.

That's when they turned to "i-s-u credit union" for help.

The family turned in the wallet... and the bank was able to reach the person.

"minor" says the wallet's owner eventually reached out to them... and was very happy.

"i-s-u credit union" also rewarded the family for their good deed.

4:24:59 - :15 latoyia minor says, "they gave us a reward for it and we weren't expecting that so that was very generous and it couldn't have come at a better time because the day after they did it we were burying my stepfather so we just needed a little joy so we were very grateful for that.