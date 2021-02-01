All Hoosiers Age 65 and Older Now Eligible to Get COVID-19 Vaccine

Before Monday, residents of the Hoosier State had to be 70-years-old or above to schedule their appointment for the vaccine.

New at noon-- hoosiers 65 years old or older can now schedule an appointment to receive the covid-19 vaccine... the indiana department of health making the change today-- opening the list up to those between sixty five and sixty nine before today-- only seniors who were seventy and older were eligible for the shot... "we have a lot of work still ahead of us.

We are working to make scheduling an appointment as easy as possible.

" the vaccine is free-- for information on how to get on the list-- and to find out if you're eligible-- head to our website w-e-v-v dot com