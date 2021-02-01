Myanmar’s Military Stages Coup, Detains Aung San Suu Kyi

Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, who became the country’s de facto leader in 2015, was detained before dawn on Monday.

The country’s president, Win Myint, along with several others, were also detained.

Military-owned network Myawaddy TV announced that Commander-in-Chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing would hold power for one year.

The military has stated its actions were necessary because no action was taken after their claims of fraud in the November elections.

The takeover marks a major step back for the country that was emerging from international isolation after being under strict military rule for decades.

Suu Kyi’s party released a statement urging citizens to oppose the “coup” and any return to “military dictatorship.”