Evan Rachel Wood Accuses Marilyn Manson of 'Horrifically' Abusing Her

Evan Rachel Wood Accuses Marilyn Manson of 'Horrifically' Abusing Her.

Evan Rachel Wood has released a statement to ‘Vanity Fair’ naming Marilyn Manson as her abuser.

.

She previously spoke about being abused by a “significant other” in 2016.

.

Wood, who was briefly engaged to Manson in 2010, says he “horrifically abused” her for years.

.

She also said he began “grooming [her]” when she was a teenager.

The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson … He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years.

I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission, Evan Rachel Wood, to 'Vanity Fair'.

Wood said she decided to come forward because she’s “done living in fear” and wanted to “expose” him for the “dangerous man” he is.

.

I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail.

I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives.

I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent, Evan Rachel Wood, to 'Vanity Fair'.

‘Vanity Fair’ also published statements from four other women who allege Manson abused them.

.

Manson has not commented on these recent allegations, but his team has “categorically denied” similar past accusations