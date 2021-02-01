Netflix Orders Sonic the Hedgehog Animated Series 'Sonic Prime'

Netflix Orders Sonic the Hedgehog Animated Series 'Sonic Prime' .

The new animated series was announced on Feb.

1.

.

The series "aims to captivate the imaginations of audiences ages six to 11, as well as legacy Sonic fans of all ages, ..." .

"...and will match the scale and scope of the epic adventures synonymous with the Sonic franchise.".

The loveable character was recently adapted for the 2020 live-action movie, 'Sonic the Hedgehog.'.

The iconic video game celebrates its 30th anniversary this year.

With over 1.14 billion game units sold and downloaded to date, an exciting feature film, a robust licensing program and more, SEGA’s iconic hedgehog continues to surprise and delight audiences worldwide, Ivo Gerscovich, chief brand officer at SEGA, via statement.

We’re thrilled to partner with WildBrain, Man of Action Entertainment and Netflix to speed into this new, animated chapter in the Sonic franchise, Ivo Gerscovich, chief brand officer at SEGA, via statement