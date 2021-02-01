Fort Wayne residents manage heavy, wet snow conditions

Parts of Fort Wayne woke up to around six inches of snow Sunday morning.

Fox 55's nico pennisi speaks with folks about how they are managing the wintry conditions.

Take pkg:5-year-old da-miah and his mom amanda hughes love to have snowball fights on days like today."coming out here, playing in the snow, making snow angels, building a snowman, having a snowball fight, go inside get warm and then come back out later and do it again."the snowstorm wasn't fun and games for all fort wayne residents.james wendland owns wind landscaping.

He and his crew are among the dozens of snow plowers who've been out on the roads since 2 a.m."the roads have been okay in town.

It's mostly been towards the outlying areas of the county where it gets a little hairy.

It seems like a lot of people are staying home."wendland says when he started working, there was about six inches of snow on the ground and was still snowing pretty hard."it's been very wet and hard on equipment.

We did have some things go down but we've been working hard and pushing through it."fort wayne resident peter ryan says the wet snow has been difficult for him as well."it's bad when it's wet like this because it's kinda hard to clear off the snow."ryan has been clearing his neighborhood for hours."the church down the street, we clear out the sidewalks when we get the chance and figure we have a snowblower that can handle it.

So, if we have some time, go out and do it just to help people out."as for da-miah and his mom, the winter weather fun is just beginning."we like building snowmen, we're gonna build a snowman later."in fort wayne i'm nico pennisi fox 55 news fox 55 wants to remind you to take your time shoveling and take regular breaks.

This type of weather is