Mom to Mom: Valentine’s Family Traditions

- mandy williamson: - today on mom to mom, we're- talking family traditions for - - - - valentine's day.

Valentine's da- is traditionally about couples,- but it's also a great time to - celebrate - the love of family.

We want to- incorporate those valentine's - - - - day traditions, and i've got- three really good ones to help- you out with that.

Up first, ar- family themed snacks.

- you can make heart-shaped - sandwiches.

You can create a- heart-shaped pizza or - - - - heart-shaped pancakes.

You see- where i'm going with this.

It's- always fun to - incorporate that kind of thing.- next, let's try a family movie- night, but incorporating- different types of popcorns.- instead of playing popcorn, - maybe get some with - chocolate and sprinkle in some- m&ms in there and then choose a- - - - movie that's about love, like - tangled or just some sort of- disney movie like that.

- and my personal favorite leavin- love notes.

Basically what you- - - - want to do is find cute little- heart shapes.

You can do it out- of construction paper or- whatever you- find, write something on there- that you love about your child- and post it on their door so- when they wake up each and ever- morning leading up to - - - - valentine's day, they see those- sweet little notes that you've- left them.

These all- incorporated for- valentine's day will make sure- that your family has these grea- traditions as well.

And - if he got some great ones, we'd- love to hear it.

You could post- - - it to our facebook