Movie About Reddit's GameStop Investors to Be Made by MGM

Investors belonging to Reddit group r/WallStreetBets have famously taken on Wall Street recently by forcing a short squeeze on stocks such as GameStop, AMC and more.

The move has caused some hedge funds, such as Melvin, to lose billions.

The feat is such a David vs.

Goliath tale that the movie rights to a book proposal, 'The Antisocial Network,' have already been picked up by MGM.

'The Antisocial Network' is to be written by 'New York Times' best-selling author Ben Mezrich.

Winklevoss Pictures will executive produce the film.

'Donnie Darko' producer Aaron Ryder has also signed on for the project