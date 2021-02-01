What to Know About COVID Vaccine Registration at Walmart and Sam's Club

5,000 Walmart and Sam's Club stores in several states are now currently ready to administer COVID-19 vaccines to those who are eligible.

We can't wait until more people across the country have the opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine .., Lisa Smith, Walmart Senior Director of Health & Wellness, via 'Newsweek'.

... once their state has the allocation and determines eligibility to broader groups of people, Lisa Smith, Walmart Senior Director of Health & Wellness, via 'Newsweek'.

A spokesperson for Walmart stated that "eligible populations can sign up directly from our website.".

The spokesperson stated that those "confirming they qualify within designated priority groups should check the state health department's website.".

The Walmart and Sam's Club store locator features on the websites will make it easier to find the closest location offering vaccines