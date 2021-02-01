Man blindsided by roommate’s ‘ridiculous’ financial demand: ‘You have no right’

A woman demanded her roommate cover half her vet bill, but he doesn’t think he owes her a cent.She explained why she made the request on Reddit’s “Am I the A******” forum.Her roommate, Mike, smokes pot in a state where it’s legal.While he was away one day, the Reddit poster went into his room.Her dog went into Mike’s room without her noticing and ate a joint he left on a table.The dog became sick about an hour later and required an emergency stomach-pumping.“When I got the bill I was astounded by how big it was.

I paid it, but when Mike got back I asked him to reimburse me for half of it”.“He reiterated that it wasn’t his fault at all so he wasn’t going to pay”.Reddit users didn’t think Mike owed the woman anything.“You have no right to even ask Mike to pay anything!” one user wrote