'Confident to achieve direct tax collection target': CBDT Chairman

Speaking on today's Union Budget 2021-2022, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in the Parliament, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Chairman, PC Mody said, "The revised estimate for direct tax collection this year is Rs 9.05 lakh crores, out of which we have collected Rs 6.63 lakh crores.

I am very confident that we will achieve the target."