Residents in Moss Point are tired of the gun violence and feel it is time for their voices to be heard.
Moss Point residents joined together for the Stop the Violence March
- residents in moss point are - tired of the gun violence and - feel it's time for their voices- to be heard.- community members joined- together to take a stand, - marching to bring awareness to- an issue that continues to- plague their city.- news 25's janae jordan has the- details.- - nats "stop the violence save of youth - stop the violence save our- youth" stop the violence is the messag- - - - moss point residence came - togther to chant as they marche- through the - streets.
There have been three- shooting deaths since the start- of 2021.
Residence are fed up - and are using their - voices to bring light to- - situation.
Annie turner - moss- point resident- " im just hoping and praying that this brings about a change- because ist so much - going on not just in moss point- but all over the world, and i a- very intrested in taking- a stand for what is right - concerning these children" janae jordan - news 25 your - local choice- " moss point residence just wan to see change in their communit- and they- feel like by hosting this rally- that change is on the way" sharon nettles - march organzie- "we want to bring some life and love to our city because moss - point is a beautiful- city, and we ahve some beautifu- people its jus been some uglt - things happen and we- want to bring some good things- to our city some joy."
With so much violence going on- in the city a local civil - emergency order was put in plac- which requires those- under the age of 18 to have a - curfew from 8 p.m.-6 a.m.
- nettles, says if she has to - make this an annuel event that- - - - is what she will do to bring- awarness- sharon nettles - march organzie- "if we have to march everyday o this day that is what we will - do" marchers are begging the- community to stop the gun - violence, step up, and save the- youth - denicia jackson - march - partipant - " we should not have to come to this if we all work together it- shoud not be like this- at" nats- "stop the violence" in moss point janae jordan