Garth Brooks Las Vegas concert moved to July 2021 due to pandemic

GARTH BROOKS CONCERT ATALLEGIANT STADIUM HAS BEENPOSTPONED FOR A SECOND TIMEDURING THE PANDEMIC.THE COUNTRY MUSIC STAR WILL NOWBE IN TOWN JULY 10.THE SHOW HAD BEEN ORIGINALLYSCHEDULED FOR AUGUST OF 20-20..THAT WAS THEN PUSHED TO THISMONTH.THE COMPANY BEHIND THE SHOWSAYS ALL TICKETS PURCAHSED WILLBE HONORED FOR THE NEW DATE.BROOKS' CONCERT WAS SET TO BETHE FIRST MAJOR EVENT HELD ATALLEGIANT STADIUM.THE HIGH ROL