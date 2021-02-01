9-year-old CEO aims to inspire

9-year-old Zoe Oli and her mom Evana are on a mission to empower young girls with their company Beautiful Curly Me, which is a line of dolls, hair care products, and books.

With their products, they hope to inspire a new generation to feel comfortable no matter the skin they’re in.

It all started when Zoe came home at 6 years old and asked her mom why her hair wasn't straight and "pretty" like her classmates.

When they began researching, they couldn't find any dolls that had braids and curls, so Zoe asked Mom if they could make dolls that she and other girls like her could relate to and Beautiful Curly Me was born.

The company now has dolls, books, face masks, clothing, sleep caps, and hair accessories....