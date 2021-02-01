35,000 Vaccines Available For Senior Citizens

Minnesota seniors will have better access to the covid-19 vaccine following an announcement from Governor Tim Walz.

Kimt new three's jessica bringe is joining us live from river bend assisted living in rochester with how the changes should help improve quality of life for those 65 and older down the line.

Jessica.

Amy and katie?

"* it was just a couple of weeks ago all residents but one here at river bend received their first dose of the covid?

"*19 vaccine..

This week they're gearing up for their second.

I'm told residents are doing well and are excited to receive the second dose that should allow them to see friends, family and loved ones down the line.

Governor walz says this week more than 35?

"* thousand vaccines will be available for seniors 65 and older in minnesota.

Walz has also announced an online vaccine finder to help seniors locate a local vaccine provider.

Executive director jon stene says at river bend assisted living vaccines will also be available to staff and family members who are 65 and older which will provide a better quality i think we added an additional, probably 25 more people who will be in this next round of vaccines, but the elderly population is, as we all know, at the highest risk for this so it's very important we get them vaccinated as well as the frontline workers that are out there.

There is a online map to help find vaccine locations..

If you're interested you can find a link to this story on kimt?

"*dot?

*- com.

Live in rochester jessica bringe kimt news three.

Thank you jessica.

Those who are able to get vaccinated will be able to do so at one of more than 100 clinics, hospitals and state