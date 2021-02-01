What can be done about the military coup in Myanmar?

Global condemnation has followed a military coup in Myanmar, in which senior officials from the ruling party, including de facto president Aung San Suu Kyi, were arrested.
But what more can be done?
Global condemnation has followed a military coup in Myanmar, in which senior officials from the ruling party, including de facto president Aung San Suu Kyi, were arrested.
But what more can be done?
A military coup deepens the instability in Myanmar (Burma), a conservationist reveals some secrets of a strange creature, and a..
U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday threatened to reimpose sanctions on Myanmar following a coup by the country's military leaders..