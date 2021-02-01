Skip to main content
Global Edition
Saturday, February 6, 2021

Baby girl dies in mobile home in St. Lucie County

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach
Duration: 02:06s 0 shares 3 views
Baby girl dies in mobile home in St. Lucie County
Baby girl dies in mobile home in St. Lucie County

At least one person was killed and two others were taken to local hospitals on Monday morning after flames destroyed a mobile home in St.

Lucie County, authorities say.

SCENE ON THE TREASURE COAST.INVESTIGATORS SAY A BABY GIRLDIED THIS MORNING IN AN EARLYMORNING FIRE.

A WOMAN BELIEVEDTO BE HER MOTHER...WAS ALSOSEVERELY INJURED.

W-P-T-VNEWSCHANNEL FIVE'S RYAN HUGHESIS IN FORT PIERCE WITH WHATWE'VE LEARNED ABOUT THTRAGIC STORY.

Advertisement

Related news coverage

Young girl killed in Fort Pierce mobile home fire

Young girl killed in Fort Pierce mobile home fire

WPTV News | West Palm Beach
6am-2021-01-15

6am-2021-01-15

WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
WCBI News at Six - Wednesday, December 16th, 2020

WCBI News at Six - Wednesday, December 16th, 2020

WCBI

You might like