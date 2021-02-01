Utica 2021-22 budget proposed

Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri proposed his nearly $73 million budget plan Monday, which does not include tax increases.

The mayor says a lot of difficult decisions were made last year....to make no tax increase this year.

That included decreasing major capital purchases 75 percent.

Putting a hiring freeze on vacant positions.

And eliminating 80 percent of part time employees.

The mayor says residents made enough sacrifices in 2020.... they shouldn't be expected to pay more taxes.

Mayor robert palmieri 11:27:45 at the end of the day, it's providing a service to our residents.

Keeping taxes as low as we can do.

Reality is, should there have been a tax increase?

Yeah, there should have been.

Sometimes you do things you have to because what we're going though 11:28:02 we're all going through a very difficult time.

People are out there sacrificing.

Our businesses, our residents, people are having a difficult time just putting food on the table 11:28:13 the mayor says the fund balance has grown from negative 15 thousand dollars in 2012.....to eight million dollars today.

The government finance officers association recommends utica have a 12 million dollar fund balance.

The budget is due by march 20th.

