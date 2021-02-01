Proclamation For Unity

Today's Rochester city council meeting is just getting underway.

City leaders are about to vote on issues including a possible liquor license fee reduction for rochester bars and restaurants.

Kimt news three's anthony monzon joins us live with an update from the meeting.

Anthony?

Well katie and amy... just moments ago... council members voted to sign a proclaimation for unity calling for communities to stand up against hate... political violence... and extremism.

The proclamation is intended to be a non?

"* partisan recognition of rochester as a place for people of all backgrounds.

Part of the document says disniformation and online conspiracy theorieis are inspiring real?

*- world violence.

As council members were preparing to take there votes... one rochester resident had this message to share.

"this gives hope and affirms the sane leadership of our community.

On the other hand, this is very sad that in the 21st century, we need an affirmation from our leadership telling us that our lives and rights are going to be secure and we are safe."

The city says this is part of a push by local and national non?

"*profits... which are asking communities across the country to issue similar proclamations denouncing political violence and hate.

And we're still waiting to hear whether city leaders will be providing additional liquor license fee relief for rochester bars and restaurants.

Back in december... the council moved to delay payments on all liquor license fees until august of this year... and place a moratorium on a scheduled fee increase.

Options being presented to council members today include waiving all local on?

"* sale liquor license fees for 2021.

If the council were to do so... the city estimates rochester would lose nearly 500?

"* thousand and council members will also be voting on whether to ban performances using exotic animals on city property.

I'll be monitoring the meeting throughout this afternoon as decisions are made by local leaders.

Thank you anthony.

Be sure to tune in tonight at 10 for a full recap of today's