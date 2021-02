7 First Alert Forecast 0201 5PM

7 FIRST ALERTMETEOROLOGISTAUTUMNLEWANDOWSKI ISTRACKING YOUR 7FIRST ALERTFORECAST.A WINTER WEATHERADVISORY HASBEEN ISSUED FORPOTTER COUNTYUNTIL TUESDAYMORNING.

SNOWACCUMULATIONS OF2-5 INCHES AREANTICIPATED.EXPECT DIFFICULTTRAVEL WITHSNOWY ROADS ANDLOW VISIBILITY.AN AREA OF LOWPRESSURE MOVINGTHROUGH WNY THISMORNING ISBRINGING LIGHTSNOW TO THE AREA.ENOUGH SNOW THISMORNING TO COVERTHE ROADS ANDMAKE THINGS A BITSLICK.

EXPECT 1 TO2 INCHES OF SNOWWITH MORE SNOWTUESDAY.

SNOW ONTUESDAY FROM THECOASTAL STORMTHAT WILL BRING 1TO 3 INCHES TO THEREGIONTOMORROW.TUESDAYMORNING: 21AFTERNOON: 30MOSTLY CLOUDYWITH SNOWSHOWERSWEDNESDAYMORNING: 21AFTERNOON: 29TURNING SUNNYAND CHILLY.THURSDAYMORNING: 22AFTERNOON: 37PARTLY SUNNY.FRIDAYMORNING: 27AFTERNOON: 40MILDER WITH RAINSHOWERS7 FIRST ALERTMETEOROLOGISTAUTUMNLEWANDOWSKI ISTRACKING YOUR 7FIRST ALERTFORECAST.