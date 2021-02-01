Mask Mandate On Public Transportation

If you use Rochester Public Transit to get around town, keep your mask on.

Rpt has required masks on its buses since april.

Now, wearing masks on public transportatio n is a federal mandate.

Late friday the cdc issued an order requiring travelers in the u?

*s to wear face masks on all forms of public transit.

The rpt rule only required people over the age of five to wear a mask.

The federal guidance requires everyone over the age of two wear a mask.

The only exceptions are those with health conditions for whom mask wearing is dangerous.

Safety in public transportatio n is always the number one concern.um, we transport passengers across roadways and we always have to be safety minded.

So really this mask mandate and face covering is just an extension of high level of seriousness in which we take to safety levels on our busses masks must also be worn on airplanes, trains and public boats.

Passengers will also be required to wear them at airports, bus and ferry terminals, and