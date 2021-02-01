Budget 2021-22: Special focus given on blue economy of Goa will be beneficial, says CM Pramod Sawant

After announcement of Budget 2021-22, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said, "I would like to thank Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for mentioning 60th liberation day anniversary of Goa in the opening remarks of Union Budget, for the first time.

I also thank for allocating Rs 300 crores for its celebration.

The allocated amount will not only be used for infrastructure development but for human development under the Swayampurna Goa scheme as well.

This budget has also given special focus to the blue economy of Goa which will be beneficial for the people here."