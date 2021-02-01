Iowa Vaccine Dashboard

Going county by county

Treatment.

As more people are getting vaccinated ?

"* iowa's covid?

*9 dashboard is being updated to include a look at the pace of vaccinations.

Kimt news 3's alex jirgens is live with the details.

Alex ?

"* what information is being listed?

Xxx george ?

"* if you browse throuh the covid?

"*19 dashboard ?

"* you'll notice a new tab of vaccination information on the home page.

It lists total doses administered by county of residence ?

"* county providr ?

"* and if an individual has hd both shots.

With floyd county administering over 11 hundred doses of the vaccine ?

"* public health administrator gail arjes says that doesn't necessarily mean the person who received a vaccine ?

"* received it in their home "if they worked outside of floyd county, they more than likely received that vaccine at their place of employment, whether that'd be at mercy or one of the hospitals in waterloo.

So far ?

"* the north iowa county with the highest number of vaccines administered to residents in their home county is cerro gordo ?

"* with 921.

The lowest is winnebago at 83.

Live in north iowa?

"* alex jirgens ?

*- kimt thank you alex.

Statewide ?

"* over 256 thousand doses of the vaccine have been administered.

To find the latest vaccination information ?

"* we'll have a link to the state of iowa dashboard under this story at kimt dot com.///