California man arrested after livestream shows 2 bodies

The Vacaville Police Department says officers went to the Rocky Hill Veterans Apartments at 12:42 a.m.
Saturday in response to the call from a woman about the livestream.
The Vacaville Police Department says officers went to the Rocky Hill Veterans Apartments at 12:42 a.m.
Saturday in response to the call from a woman about the livestream.
Man for two for two killings... after a caller reported seeing a social media livestream showing him armed inside an apartment with two women lying on the floor.
The vacaville police department says officers went to a veterans apartments saturday in response to the call..
A swat team arrested a 29- year-old sacramento man and found the two women dead.
Neighbors at the veterans only apartment complex..
Trying to make sense of it..
Angelica fowler, neighbor: "very saddened, i'm praying for my city and i believe god loves this city but it's really sad to hear these violent things happening."
Police have not released any information on the cause of the women's deaths
VACAVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Police in California arrested a man suspected of two killings after someone reported seeing a livestream..