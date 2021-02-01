California man arrested after livestream shows 2 bodies

Saturday in response to the call from a woman about the livestream.

The Vacaville Police Department says officers went to the Rocky Hill Veterans Apartments at 12:42 a.m.

Man for two for two killings... after a caller reported seeing a social media livestream showing him armed inside an apartment with two women lying on the floor.

A swat team arrested a 29- year-old sacramento man and found the two women dead.

Neighbors at the veterans only apartment complex..

Trying to make sense of it..

Angelica fowler, neighbor: "very saddened, i'm praying for my city and i believe god loves this city but it's really sad to hear these violent things happening."

Police have not released any information on the cause of the women's deaths