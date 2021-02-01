Sporting Events During The Pandemic

Super bowl Sunday is typically a big day for restaurants and bars...drawing in a lot of revenue.

But things will look a little different this year ?*- ?

"* as the eateries adhere to state covid?

"*19 restrictions.

Kimt news 3's maleeha kamal caught up with a rochester bar as it prepares for the big day.

I'm at brothers bar and grill and one way they are making up for loss revenue is by prompting their to go menu.

This sunday seating will be limited.... which means less people and possibly a decline in sales.

In hopes of making sure sales don't dip ?

"* brother's bar and grill is pivoting... focuing it's efforts on to?

"* go orders.

Owner kevin smoot says they are trying to utilize all the avenues they have available to them to get people in and out quickly and safely.

"it give us an opportunity to shine and get our food out there more and market towards those people that aren't comfortable even coming in.

We've had people order food for four different locations to have a zoom party.

The restaurant coming up tonight on kimt news 3 at 6 ?

"* hear more from the owner of brother's bar and grill about the safety precautions he's taking to