The Alzheimer's Association is pushing for house bill 1542 to pass

There's now an additional site to get vaccinated in vigo county.

At 5 o'clock we told you the new site is the former sears location at the "haute city center."

News 10's hannah follman introduces us to some of the people making things run smoothly.

The vigo county health department opened a new vaccination site today.

Health officials hope to vaccinate 250 people there daily.

This site would not be possible without the dozens of volunteers who are helping make a difference in the lives of many community members.

a new covid vaccination site is allowing more people to get the vaccine quickly and efficiently.

"this is a stage toward normalcy and getting back to the way things should be."

Getting people like mike papinchock vaccinated would not be possible without the help of dozens of volunteers.

Nursing students and emergency medical technicians are helping make this vaccination clinic come to life.

"its great just seeing the reaction on all of these people's faces and they're just so thankful that we finally have something to get us going in the right direction and ending this pandemic."

By volunteering at the vaccination sites, the nursing students are able to focus on their clinical training while giving back to the community.

"it makes me feel humbled and honored to see it help so many people especially in the first tiers who are able to come in and provide help."

The volunteers hope the vaccine will allow more people to reunite with family and friends, which many, like papinchock, have not seen in months.

"i have family in colorado, grand daughters, hopefully we will be able to schedule a visit with them and take them to disney world."

As more people get vaccinated, county leaders hope we can all return to a sense of normalcy once again.

The vigo county health department says the main priority is to get at least 50 percent of the local population vaccinated.

