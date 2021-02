Alice Fades Away movie (2021) - Ashley Shelton, William Sadler, Blanche Baker

Alice Fades Away movie (2021) Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A troubled woman in 1950s New England stumbles upon an isolated farmhouse and is taken in by its idealistic residents - until a murderous figure from her past arrives.

US Release Date: February 16, 2021 Starring: Ashley Shelton, William Sadler, Blanche Baker Directed By: Ryan Bliss