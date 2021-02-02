Chip Chapman shares the story of an airline pilot with a layover in Chattanooga, who brought his mountain bike along to ride some of our trails.
Good Word on Mountain Biking
Chip chapman to ... as you know, always on the lookout ... .
Great stories about and we one on you to.
It's on the yolks and spokes channel ... .
Let us introduce you to see z is a pilot from ohio who loves mountain biking last fall when he heard he had a layover in chattanooga.
He had to try out the white mountain trails have look.
My wish came true.
I'm i found a local to ride with a guys is rented to brand.
I'm tired.
I have are you feeling i work can guess by my way of saying how i got here a marylan pilot and had a really long overnight aroma bike along with me.
The not and decided to do a through ... the mountain biking community strangers are automatically friends i've never met this guy or in my life.
He was nice around death takes a much provided aunt jenny was absolutely last.
I know it back out there is a so they should leave like that scribe and also leave a comment about drill.
As always, whether you work in lane ... i about blogs yolks and spokes on both youtube and hence to