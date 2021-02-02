1 person injured after vehicle goes over the edge of the Skyway

Cal Fire Butte County crews rescued a woman Monday afternoon after her vehicle went over the edge of the road on Skyway.

The skyway near paradise is now shut down after a car flew off the side of the cliff.

The crash happened around one this afternoon..

Near lookout point.

Action news now reporter carmela karcher is live at the scene.

Carmela&what can you tell us?

Debbie&first responders told me they got a call of a car that drove off this ledge right behind me.

Just east of lookout point& chp said a woman was looking for her phone when she lost control of her vehicle and shot over the edge.

The driver just missed hitting the guard rail before crashing down the cliff.

The woman is still alive&hurt but alert and is expected to recover from her injuries.

I spoke with a chp sergeant.

He said this should be a reminder to not let your phone distract you when on the road.

Sargent mark ortiz/california highway patrol: "it's not worth it.

I know a lot of people do it.

We all do it.

We all get distracted from time to time.

That cell phone call, that text message isn't worth something like this."

You'll see another car down the cliff.

But one cal fire responder told me he thinks it happened a while ago because the paint is peeling.

Both lanes of skyway are back open this afternoon.

Live in paradise& carmela karcher&action news now& coverage you can count on.

The driver is being treated for her injuries at the hospital.